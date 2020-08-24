A Pierce man was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with possession of methamphetamine.
A Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old David Sehi shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The officer found Sehi’s license was revoked and arrested him in relation to driving during revocation, Bauer said.
A later search of the vehicle found a scale with white substance on it in the glovebox. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Sehi also was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.