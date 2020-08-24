NDN Arrested action 2

A Pierce man was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with possession of methamphetamine. 

A Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old David Sehi shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The officer found Sehi’s license was revoked and arrested him in relation to driving during revocation, Bauer said.

A later search of the vehicle found a scale with white substance on it in the glovebox. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Sehi also was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

Tags

In other news

Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches 7

Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches 7

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling three massive wildfires in Northern California got a break from the weather early Monday as humidity rose and there was no return of the onslaught of lightning strikes that ignited the infernos a week earlier.

Thousands allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Thousands allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Thousands of oil and gas operations, government facilities and other sites won permission to stop monitoring for hazardous emissions or otherwise bypass rules intended to protect health and the environment because of the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press has found.

City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they’re naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.

Springsteen drummer appointed to planning and zoning board

Springsteen drummer appointed to planning and zoning board

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the bandleader for Conan O’Brien’s Late Night and The Tonight Show, has been appointed to a local planning and zoning board in the Florida city where he lives.