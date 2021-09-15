A traffic stop late Tuesday resulted in a Pierce man being placed behind bars.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Third Street. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Derek Pedroza of Pierce.
A check of Pedroza’s license showed that it was under suspension, Bauer said. He was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under suspension.
In a subsequent search of the car, Bauer said, officers recovered several hypodermic needles, a digital scale, a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, a bag containing marijuana and several other items of drug paraphernalia. Pedroza then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.