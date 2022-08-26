Pierce splash pad fundraiser

Members of the Pierce community came out to Chilvers Park on Wednesday night to enjoy free hot dogs and chip as the fundraising campaign for the Chilvers Park 2.0 project kicked off. The project calls for the relocation of the existing basketball courts to create a splash pad, as well as the addition of two pickle ball courts.

PIERCE — If all goes as planned, the space known as Chilvers Park in the center of Pierce will include a hot spot for those who want to cool down.

On Wednesday evening, the Pierce Advancement Committee hosted an open house to kick off fundraising efforts for Chilvers Park 2.0, a project that calls for the creation of a new splash pad, a new basketball court and pickleball courts.

“We’re excited about it,” said Chad Anderson, Pierce city administrator.

Anderson said the idea for the project arose from the community’s Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP) conversations, which began two years ago, and the desire for such an attraction in the community was so strong, the student council at Pierce Public Schools bought in.

“The student council has been working with the splash pad committee, and they are putting in the two new pickleball courts,” Anderson said.

Chilvers Park is located along Brown Street and north of the Pierce County Courthouse. It now includes two tennis courts, basketball courts and underutilized green space.

The project calls for the relocation of the basketball courts to make room for the splash pad, which will have seven separate features, including a mini flash flood, Anderson said. The pickleball courts will replace one of the tennis courts.

Anderson said the fundraising goal for the project is $300,000. The city will help out with needed improvements to the nearby storm sewer for the splash pad, he said, but a bulk of the funds for the project will have to come through private donations and grants.

“If we could get 35% or so from private donations, then we can start writing grants,” he said.

Those who are interested in donating to the Chilvers Park 2.0 project may do so through an account set up under the City of Pierce at Midwest Bank or by visiting https://piercecounty.shopwhereilive.com/vendor/city-of-pierce.

Susan Norris, who is the economic development director for Pierce County, said she was excited to see the fundraising campaign for Chilvers Park 2.0 kick off because it is a highly visible example of what ECAP is designed to do.

“It’s to align the people in the community behind a common vision and goals so we can accomplish those things,” Norris said. “This being one of the first ones coming out is really exciting because it’s so visual and will have such a big impact.”

The other ECAP project in the works in Pierce is to get the creation of an LB 840 fund on the ballot in time for the general election and to get residents of Pierce to see the positive difference it can make in a community.

“The committee that has been formed for that has been meeting for a year and a half,” Norris said. “They’ve formulated a plan, worked with the city council, and it’s now to the education part in the community.”

A Tuesday night meeting with Pierce business owners provided encouragement, Norris said, because of the positive attitude toward the creation of an LB 840 fund in Pierce.

Anderson said LB 840 funds are utilized in about 75 Nebraska communities and can be used for economic development, to help businesses with loans and grants to keep the business climate vital and for some housing activities.

“There’s a lot of flexibility on what it can do for a community,” he said.

The Pierce City Council has planned a special meeting to hopefully get the resolution on the general election ballot, Anderson said. Then the education efforts to help community members understand the benefits of LB 840 will move into full swing.

“There will be two separate ballot questions: One will be to approve the extra half-cent sales tax, and the other is to approve the economic development plan,” Anderson said. “As we get closer to the election, we’ll have some town hall meetings and open houses where people can come and learn what LB 840 can do for Pierce.”

