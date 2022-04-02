PIERCE — A house in Pierce is considered a total loss after it caught fire Friday evening.
At 8:16 p.m., the Pierce Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported structure fire at 115 E. Court St. in Pierce, said Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh. The location is one block east of the Pierce County Courthouse.
Within four minutes, the fire department responded and encountered the second floor of a two-story, single-family dwelling fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Plainview, Osmond and Hadar were dispatched as soon as Pierce personnel were notified of the fire, Dolesh said.
Two people who were inside the home at the time exited the structure safely before firefighters’ arrival, so personnel immediately went into defense mode. Crews utilized two hydrants and worked to address an exposure to a laundromat about 40 feet away from the house, the fire chief said.
The main body of the fire was controlled within about 20 minutes, Dolesh said, and it took about 90 minutes after that to extinguish the blaze. Residents from several blocks away said they could see flames coming from the home.
Mutual aid departments were discharged from the scene about 11 p.m., and Pierce personnel remained until about midnight.
The cause of the fire is believed to be an unattended candle on the southwest corner of the home on the second floor, Dolesh said. The house is considered a total loss, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the home’s occupants.
A dog was able to exit the home safely, Dolesh said, but two cats were found deceased and two more were unaccounted for.
Fire departments were assisted at the scene by the Pierce Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce City Utilities Department, Pierce Water Department and Black Hills Energy.