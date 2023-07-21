PIERCE — Don’t fix what isn’t broke. Organizers of the Pierce County Fair realize the truth in that old adage, which is why the five-day event — which runs from Wednesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 30, at the Pierce County Fairgrounds — will feature many of the attractions that have proven popular in past years.
“Our attendees really seem to like the bull riding and the excitement of the bulls. A few years ago, we brought in the bull fighting. We still have the bull riding on Saturday night, but this is the third year that the bull fighting is back,” said fair director Kathy Lauer.
Lauer said initially people didn’t know what to expect with bull fighting, but it has since proven to be a favorite among fairgoers.
“Bull riding is typical eight-seconds riding the bull,” she said. “Bull fighting is just the bull fighters in the arena with the quick little thousand-pound bulls. It’s an acrobatic show. It’s against the clock to see what tricks they can do with that bull. It’s fast, and it’s dangerous.”
Bull fighting is in store for Friday night entertainment.
The midway will once again feature rides, games and food vendors from River City Carnival, but this year will bring more options than what has been available in the recent past.
“They are normally split with another county fair, but they will be bringing their entire carnival here this year,” she said. “There will be many more rides, games and food trucks. It’s a full carnival where normally it was just half.”
The carnival will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Arm bands will be available for purchase for each session. Advance carnival tickets will be available on Wednesday and Thursday from the fair office, prior to the carnival opening.
The fair will get underway in the morning of July 26 with 4-H and open-class entries. The posting of colors will be conducted by American Legion Post 72 of Pierce at 5 p.m. just as team roping gets underway.
An omelet breakfast sponsored by Michael Foods will get underway at 7 a.m. on July 27. At 9 a.m., the 4-H companion animal show and 4-H beef show will begin. The 4-H cat show will take place at 10 a.m., and the 4-H dog show will follow at 1:30 p.m. The day’s events will close out with the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull, which is a new pulling association for this year’s fair, at 7 p.m.
A free pancake breakfast sponsored by Farmer’s Pride will be served beginning at 7 a.m. on July 28. The fuel-up will precede a day of 4-H shows that include swine, sheep and goats at 8 a.m., horses at 8:30 a.m., dairy at 1 p.m. and livestock judging at 2 p.m. The hall of fame induction, pioneer and outstanding individual awards will be bestowed at 6:30 p.m. in the Pierce Pavilion. The 4-H livestock auction will get underway at 7 p.m., followed by Extreme Bull Fighting at 8 p.m.
Fairgoers are invited to “rock out” in the beer garden to the sound of the Lincoln-based band No Drinking on Grounds following the bull fighting.
On July 29, the 4-H poultry and rabbit show will get the day rolling at 8:30 a.m.; open class will follow. Also at 8:30 a.m., the open class swine, sheep and market goat shows will take place, followed by 4-H horse games and a mud volleyball tournament at 9 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., the 4-H bucket calf/Clover Buds shows will take place, followed by the Huwaldt Calf Show. The open class breeding beef show will take place at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m., the kids’ pedal pull will get rolling at the grandstand. At 6 p.m., the 4-H style review will take place. The 4-H awards night will get underway at 6:30 p.m.
At 8 p.m., the Double S Extreme Bull Riding will entertain the crowds, and Blacktop Pony will perform in the beer garden.
The final day of the fair will get underway with a 4-H inspirational service. The FFA hog wrestling tournament will take place at noon. At 2:30 p.m., the ATV rodeo will get underway.
The colors will be retired at 6 p.m. before the demolition derby closes out the fair. This year’s derby will include minivans, limited weld, ’90s and newer models, bonestock, bonestock pickups and bonestock 4x4s.