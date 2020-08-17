O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of 17 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Monday afternoon.
Four cases are in Cherry County, two cases are in Knox County, and 11 cases are in Pierce County. All cases have been contacted and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said residents in these counties should assume that COVID-19 is present in their community and continue to take precautions and follow guidance issued by NCDHD, schools, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“NCDHD has reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last Monday,” Doolittle said. “NCDHD would like to continue to encourage all district residents to social distance, wear a mask in public when social distancing is difficult, continue to wash hands frequently and follow quarantine or isolation instructions if they are given to you.”
As of Monday at 3 p.m., 158 Total Cases (TC), 88 Recoveries (R), and 2 Deaths (D) have been reported.
The breakdown by counties is: Antelope: TC: 22, R: 17, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 8, R: 2; Brown: TC: 5, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 10, R: 5; Holt: TC: 15, R: 9; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 45, R: 35; Pierce: TC: 49, R: 17, D:1; and Rock: TC: 4, R: 3.