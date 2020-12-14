Pierce County reports virus death

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Monday that it has been made aware of 142 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Thursday. By county, it is: 15-Antelope; 13-Boyd; 10-Brown; 18-Cherry; 18-Holt; 4-Keya Paha; 44-Knox; 14-Pierce; 6-Rock.
Whitney Abbott said NCDHD regrets to report a COVID-19 death of a Pierce resident in his 60s. NCDHD extends its sincerest condolences to the family, she said.
North Central’s COVID-19 testing sites offer a 15-minute rapid test or the gold standard PCR test. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID. NCDHD will not host testing clinics on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 31.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
*O’Neill: Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
* Bassett: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
* Valentine: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Hosted by Cherry County Hospital, but testing is at the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. in Valentine. Rapid tests are not available at this location.
At 4 p.m. Monday, the district had 3,384 total cases, 1,293 recoveries, 41 deaths and 587 total cases in the past 14 days.
By county, the case totals are Antelope: 456 cases, 164 recoveries, four deaths; Boyd: 164 cases, 62 recoveries; two deaths; Brown: 241 cases, 77 recoveries, three deaths; Cherry: 357 cases, 112 recoveries, five deaths; Holt: 648 cases, 292 recoveries, 10 deaths; Keya Paha: 38 cases, seven recoveries; Knox: 775 cases, 296 recoveries three deaths; Pierce: 572 cases, 204 recoveries, 14 deaths; and Rock: 133 cases, 79 recoveries, one death.