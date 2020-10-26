Pierce County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 72 new COVID-19 cases in the district since Friday. By county, they are as follows: 11-Antelope; 8-Boyd; 5-Brown; 6-Cherry; 13-Holt; 0-Keya Paha; 6-Knox; 23-Pierce; 0-Rock.
Effective immediately, North Central District Health Department will transition to reporting COVID-19 case counts on Mondays and Thursdays only.
Due to the influx in cases and resources and time needed to contact cases and ensure close contacts are notified, there has been a gap created in completing recovery contacts. NCDHD reaches out to each positive case before reporting the case as recovered. NCDHD is working diligently to close the gap on active cases as quickly as possible.
To increase transparency with the nine-county district it serves, NCDHD will begin to report a total number of new cases received in the last 14 days to help community members understand an estimate of active cases.
For Monday, the NCDHD region has added 341 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
NCDHD will be hosting the following upcoming drive-through public influenza vaccine clinics throughout the district:
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 4 to 6 p.m., NCDHD office (enter the alley from the east).
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3 to 5 p.m., Niobrara Public School parking lot.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., NCDHD office (enter the alley from the east).
Monday, Nov. 2, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bassett, Rock County fair grounds.
NCDHD would like to remind those who are attending the drive-through clinics to remain in their vehicles when arriving and follow the instructions on the signs. To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you.
If unable to complete vaccination form prior to the clinic NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed.
As of Monday at 4 p.m., there were 1,368 Total Cases (TC), 542 Recoveries (R), 20 Deaths (D), and 341 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county, it is: Antelope: TC: 179, R:55, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 66, R: 16; Brown: TC: 83, R: 30, D: 2; Cherry: TC: 120, R: 75, D:5; Holt: TC: 297, R: 57, D: 3; Keya Paha: TC: 7, R: 2; Knox: TC: 313, R: 155, D: 1; Pierce: TC: 227, R: 98, D:8; Rock: TC: 76, R:54.