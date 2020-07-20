Pierce County records two cases

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of two new positive COVID-19 case in Pierce County.
Through case investigations, it was determined that the cases contracted the illness through direct contact to other positive cases. The cases are actively in quarantine.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said there also were two additional recoveries — one in Pierce County and one in Holt County.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., North Central reported 71 Total Cases (TC), 51 Recoveries (R), and one Death (D). The counties are as follows:
Antelope: TC: 16 R: 8, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1; Holt: TC: 5 R: 4; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 28 R: 25; Pierce: TC: 16 R:10; and Rock: TC: 2, R: 2.