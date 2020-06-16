O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of an additional COVID-19 case in Pierce County on Tuesday.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the department, said the case is deemed to be from direct contact with a positive case. Close contacts are being identified and will be asked to quarantine.
Residents of Pierce County should continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing when social distancing is difficult, and good hand hygiene as community spread is present in the county, she said.
Doolittle said NCDHD was also notified of a tire fire taking place in Pierce County near Hadar on Tuesday.
Those who live in the area of the fire should keep their windows and doors closed to keep the air in their homes clean.
“Consider running you air conditioning or fans in your home while air quality is compromised at this time,” Doolittle said. “Also, consider limiting your time outdoors, especially if you have a lung condition such as asthma.”
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., there are 33 COVID-19 cases and 22 recoveries in the North Central eight-county area. Pierce County now has seven positive COVID-19 cases, with six recoveries.