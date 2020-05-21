O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of another positive case of COVID-19 in Pierce County.
The case contracted the illness outside the district in an area with an ongoing outbreak. The case is in quarantine at home, and all close contacts have been notified and are in self-quarantine, said Carol Doolittle, COVID-19 response public information officer.
Pierce County now has had two positive COVID-19 cases. The North Central department now has 21 cases. Other county totals within the region are Knox, nine; Antelope, eight; Holt, one; and Cherry, one.