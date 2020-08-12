Pierce County records four new cases

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of seven additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Wednesday.
One case was in Boyd County and one case in Brown County, through case investigations, have both been determined to be from community spread. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. One case in Antelope and four cases in Pierce County, through case investigations, have been determined to be due to close contacts.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said the district’s case count as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. was 122 Total Cases (TC), 88 Recoveries (R), and one Death (D).
By county, that breaks down into Antelope: TC: 20 R: 17, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 7, R: 2; Brown: TC: 2, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 6 R: 5; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 38 R: 35; Pierce: TC: 32 R: 17; and Rock: TC: 3, R: 3.