North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of six additional positive COVID-19 cases in Pierce County in the past day. Each case is due to close contacts with a positive case. All close contacts related with each case have been identified and asked to quarantine.

Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the North Central District Health Department, also reported nine new recoveries across the district, including one in Antelope County, one in Boyd County, two in Cherry County, four in Knox County and one in Rock County.

The district’s total case update as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. is 115 Total Cases (TC), including 88 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D).

By county, it breaks down as Antelope: TC: 19 R: 17, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 6, R: 2; Brown: TC: 1, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 6 R: 5; Holt: TC: 14 R: 9; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 38 R: 35; Pierce: TC: 28 R: 17; and Rock: TC: 3, R: 3.

Tags

In other news

Biden chooses a vice presidential nominee

Biden chooses a vice presidential nominee

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Pierce County has six new cases

Pierce County has six new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of six additional positive COVID-19 cases in Pierce County in the past day. Each case is due to close contacts with a positive case. All close contacts related with each case have been identified and asked to quarantine.

1 dead after powerful storm leaves devastation in Midwest

1 dead after powerful storm leaves devastation in Midwest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without power on Tuesday after a powerful wind storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region a day earlier, causing damage linked to the death of a woman found clutching a young boy in her storm-battered mobile home.