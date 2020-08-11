Pierce County has six new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of six additional positive COVID-19 cases in Pierce County in the past day. Each case is due to close contacts with a positive case. All close contacts related with each case have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the North Central District Health Department, also reported nine new recoveries across the district, including one in Antelope County, one in Boyd County, two in Cherry County, four in Knox County and one in Rock County.
The district’s total case update as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. is 115 Total Cases (TC), including 88 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D).
By county, it breaks down as Antelope: TC: 19 R: 17, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 6, R: 2; Brown: TC: 1, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 6 R: 5; Holt: TC: 14 R: 9; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 38 R: 35; Pierce: TC: 28 R: 17; and Rock: TC: 3, R: 3.