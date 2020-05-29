Pierce County has another positive test

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of an additional positive case in Pierce County on Friday. The case had contracted the illness through direct contact with a confirmed case.
The North Central department now has had 26 confirmed cases and 18 recoveries. This is the fifth positive test in Pierce County.
NCDHD will be hosting a community meeting regarding the planning of upcoming large events during COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. NCDHD will be able to answer questions about the new Directed Health Measures and other guidance outlined effective June 1, as well as other questions that event planners may have.
This meeting can be attended via conference call or Go-To-Meeting web link. You do not need to register to attend. To attend the meeting, log on or call in using the following information:
https://www.gotomeet.me/NCDHD/planning-with-covid-19-community-events-planning-m or call in: +1 -571-317-3129; Access Code: 881-210-197.