North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of an additional positive case in Pierce County on Friday. The case had contracted the illness through direct contact with a confirmed case.

The North Central department now has had 26 confirmed cases and 18 recoveries. This is the fifth positive test in Pierce County.

NCDHD will be hosting a community meeting regarding the planning of upcoming large events during COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. NCDHD will be able to answer questions about the new Directed Health Measures and other guidance outlined effective June 1, as well as other questions that event planners may have.

This meeting can be attended via conference call or Go-To-Meeting web link. You do not need to register to attend. To attend the meeting, log on or call in using the following information:

https://www.gotomeet.me/NCDHD/planning-with-covid-19-community-events-planning-m or call in: +1 -571-317-3129; Access Code: 881-210-197.

Tags

In other news

Pierce County has another positive test

Pierce County has another positive test

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of an additional positive case in Pierce County on Friday. The case had contracted the illness through direct contact with a confirmed case.

Europe’s social welfare net shows signs of wear from virus

Europe’s social welfare net shows signs of wear from virus

PARIS (AP) — Europe’s extensive social welfare net was showing signs of fraying under economic strain from the coronavirus, as protests erupted Friday for a second day in Spain against layoffs by French carmaker Renault, while Italy’s chief central banker warned that “uncertainty is rife.”

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thick smoke hovered over Minneapolis on Friday, hours after cheering protesters torched a police station that officers abandoned as a third night of violent protests flared over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer…