PIERCE — The Pierce County Fair will pick up right where it left off last year with a weekend packed full of events old and new.
The fair stretches from Wednesday, July 28, through Sunday, Aug. 1. Fan favorite River City Carnival is returning, as is a free night of barrel racing. Guests can board rides, play games, tour 4-H shows and indulge in fair food just as they always have.
New this year is "extreme bull fighting," as Kathy Lauer, a spokesperson for the fair, put it. It is a "point-driven physical contest between a bull and bullfighter" staked on the participant's proximity, style and ability to handle the bull. The more dramatic and awesome the stunts, the more points that person will earn.
Wednesday begins the season with 4-H shows and barrel racing. Thursday starts off with a free pancake breakfast and ends with seven classes taught by the Bush Pullers. Friday sees another free breakfast and the new extreme bullfighting followed by a beer garden concert by Borderline. On Saturday there is a mud volleyball tournament, with Nebraska native singer-songwriter Luke Mills, joined by Savannah Chestnut of “The Voice,” performing at the beer garden that night. Sunday, Aug. 1, finishes the event with the demolition derby and classes taught by CS Promotions.
"There's always something going on," Lauer said.
Children have many things to do, too. The Horn T Zoo, or Monroe, will be there Friday and Saturday with an "exotic animal display" for kids. Omaha-based entertainer Colors Da Clown will join Saturday and Sunday with balloon animals and face paint.
Admission is still free, although a few events require a ticket purchase. Because of the beer garden, no coolers are permitted. In all, there will be no lack of activities in Pierce County starting next week.