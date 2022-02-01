PIERCE — Family, friends and neighbors of the three siblings lost in a house fire in Pierce on Saturday are remembering the children as loving, caring individuals who each had their own unique impact on those around them.
A fire caused by a wood-burning stove early Saturday morning at the home of Leroy and Theresa Clausen claimed the lives of three of their children: Alexander, 17, Candace, 15, and Andrew, 12. The Clausen parents and their youngest daughter, Lilly, were able to escape the fire, but Leroy had to be transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for nonlife threatening injuries.
The Clausen home and everything inside it is considered a total loss, and Pierce and other surrounding communities have rallied around the Clausens, helping provide them with a place to stay, monetary donations and other essentials.
Northern Heights Baptist Church of Norfolk, of which the Clausens have been members for more than a decade, has helped lead the charge in organizing short- and long-term accommodations for the family. Matthew Gilmore, senior pastor at Northern Heights, described the family as hard-working and incredibly gentle.
Gilmore described Alexander as someone who was loyal, reserved and always respectful. Once he got comfortable with someone, Gilmore said, Alexander could talk to someone all day. He had a dry, yet contagious sense of humor.
The 17-year-old Pierce High School senior was a gearhead who spent a lot of his time working on vehicles, trucks, lawnmowers or whatever was put in front of him. He was smart and had a knack for all things mechanical.
One of Alexander’s best qualities, Gilmore said, was that he was a loyal friend.
“He was one of those people who had a lot of close friends,” Gilmore said. “He might not have had more friends than everyone else, but, all the friends he did have, he was close with. He was a sweet, sweet kid.”
Candace, a Pierce High School sophomore, was lively, bouncy and loved to serve others in a variety of different areas, Gilmore said. She was heavily engaged in her youth classes and was a girl who “went all out” in spreading her faith. Her presence was contagious, he said.
“She wanted to serve with other women and talk about Jesus,” Gilmore said. “She had a heart for sharing the faith, and it was a joy to see. I don’t remember not seeing her with a smile.”
Shannon Anduser, a missionary and the director of the Camp Assurance ministry near Belden, said he attended Camp Assurance with Leroy decades ago when they were children. Camp Assurance offers Christ-centered camping, retreats and conference programs.
The Clausens sent their children, too, to Camp Assurance, where Anduser said he had gotten the opportunity to work with the Clausen kids. Each one of them were compassionate and willing to share their faith with those around them.
“I loved those kids, and my heart bleeds for the entire family,” Anduser said. “They were all very neat kids and were very impactful to me.”
Candace also was part of the Nebraska Girls Wrestling group and a wrestler at Pierce High. A coach with Nebraska Girls Wrestling called Candace “extremely loved” and someone who was always there for others.
Andrew, a sixth grade student at Pierce Elementary, was energetic, creative and polite, Gilmore said.
“He was always going 100 miles an hour,” Gilmore said. “He rarely stopped.”
Andrew loved animals and trucks, and he could often be seen in the front of church services playing with toy trucks as he was growing up. Andrew, like Candace, was a wrestler and enjoyed having a positive influence on his teammates.
The 12-year-old was especially close with his younger sister, Lilly, and he enjoyed taking care of her, Gilmore said.
“I really hope people know that they really loved the Lord,” Gilmore said of Alexander, Candace and Andrew. “They were faithful servants and will be sorely missed by the church.”
Holli Thompson Ronspies, the Clausen family’s next-door neighbor, said she was home Saturday morning at the time of the fire. She woke up to Leroy and Theresa running toward her house, screaming, and she immediately called 911.
Thompson Ronspies said she saw the children grow up and always enjoyed the relationship she’s shared with the Clausens. She had developed long-term relationships with the Clausen kids, she said, causing her “a great deal of grief.”
“They were really good kids, and they’ll truly be missed,” she said. “I saw them a lot in their younger days, but I didn’t see them as much once they got older and got involved with all their activities. When I got to see them, they were a real pleasure to be around. I’m truly at a loss.”
Gilmore said several Northern Heights members and staff were staying in regular contact with the family. The Clausens are situated at a Pierce apartment and have been inundated with clothes and toys. While the family is “eternally grateful” for the supplies and goods they’ve received, they are most in need of monetary donations, Gilmore said.
“The communities around here — Pierce, Norfolk and others — they’ve really made an impression on the family,” he said. “They’re blown away and very appreciative of the support and help they’re in great need of.”
Multiple benefit funds were established Monday at two local banks: Midwest Bank, P.O. Box 219, Pierce, NE 68767 and the Elkhorn Valley Bank at 105 S. Second St. in Pierce. Donations also are being accepted through the Pierce wrestling Venmo account: @Pierce-Wrestling. Donors are encouraged to caption donations with “Gift for Clausen Family.”
The family also will need an abundance of “post-funeral care,” Gilmore said.
“They say that time heals things, but, in all reality, time sometimes doesn’t heal things,” the pastor said. “This is one thing time will never heal. This family will always need extra love and care.”
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is handling funeral arrangements for the Clausens. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Northern Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Harvest View Drive in Norfolk. The funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m. Gilmore also said that Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce would be hosting a prayer service for the family on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Pierce Public Schools began offering support services on Saturday, the day of the fire, and said it would continue to provide resources to students and staff all week.
“Our school will continue to provide support to our students and staff in every way possible,” said Kendall Steffensen, Pierce Public Schools superintendent. “We continue to have guidance counselors, licensed mental health practitioners and school psychologists available in both the elementary and high school buildings.”
First responders from numerous area fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded to the fire and spent several hours on scene. Gilmore said that the family is grateful for the exhaustive work from everyone involved on Saturday.
“The work they did was incredibly heroic, and it was a coordinated effort by so many people,” he said. “And while the results weren’t what we hoped for, there were so many people who gave their all working the scene who were physically exhausted and are still reeling emotionally.”