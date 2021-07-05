PIERCE — Forget the cake, punch and balloons.

Pierce finished its 150th birthday party on Sunday in grand fashion — with a grand parade.

The event culminated more than 10 days of activities that included street dances, a hot dog eating contest, barbecues, ice cream socials, car show, alumni parades and lots of old-time activities.

A committee led by Dr. Todd Wragge and Denice Hansen spearheaded the Pierce 150 Sesquicentennial, but most of the residents seemed to be involved in some aspect of a variety of special projects and events to commemorate the celebration of Pierce becoming a city.

Sunday’s parade featured many floats from Pierce, along with neighboring communities such as Osmond, Randolph, Hadar, Norfolk, Brunswick and Plainview. It also included several July 4 themed floats as it coincided with Independence Day.

While people began getting under the shade trees along the parade route more than 30 minutes before it began, a south breeze helped to keep parade watchers cool. The parade lasted about an hour.

Thanks to the generosity of businesses, donors and fundraisers, most of the entertainment during the sesquicentennial was free.

