Pierce Announces Plans for 150th Celebration in 2021

2021 marks Pierce, Nebraska’s 150th year as a thriving Midwest community. A committee of community members has formed to plan celebration events to be held throughout the year. The main celebration will kick off on June 25, 2021, during the city’s Willow Creek Festival and run through Sunday, July 4, 2021.
In preparation for the festivities, the committee is seeking financial support for things like a street dance, fireworks, and children’s activities. Donations can be made to the Pierce 150 Celebration account at Midwest Bank or by contacting the celebration’s co-chairs.
The committee is also asking residents to take part in community beautification projects. The public is encouraged to dress up their town through ideas like painting houses, cleaning up landscaping, and planting flowers to ensure the town’s exterior reflects the interior pride of its citizens.
Everyone is welcome to join the 150 committee. Interested parties can contact co-chairs Todd Wragge at drwragge@piercedental.com or Denice Hansen at denice@norfolkartscenter.org. The next committee meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library.