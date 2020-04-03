The Orphan Grain in Norfolk has changed the manner in which it is handling the face mask project that was reported in Wednesday’s paper. The masks may be worn to protect people from the coronavirus.

Instead of picking up fabric at the Grain Train office, people are asked to call I Bee Quiltin — a quilt shop in Norfolk — to arrange to pick up fabric at the shop, said the Rev. Ray Wilke, president of the Orphan Grain Train. Eighteen masks can be made from a yard of fabric, he said. Each person will be allowed $40 worth of fabric. The store’s phone number is 402-371-0045. It is located at 322 W. Norfolk Ave.

The finished masks should be placed in a plastic bag and then placed in a drop box in front of the Orphan Grain Train’s warehouse at 606 E. Phillip Ave., in Norfolk.

Picking up fabric for masks

