A pianist whose career has taken him from small-town South Dakota, to the red carpet of Hollywood will be present a free concert on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Johnny Carson Theatre.
Matthew Mayer, now of Omaha, was 12 years old when he walked out the front door of his house, in Canistota, South Dakota, and skipped across the street to knock on the door of Art Cooper, who was Mayer’s first piano teacher.
Mayer’s career began with him performing in the waiting room of a chiropractic clinic in Canistota.
In the spring of 1999, at the age of 20, Mayer self-published his first solo piano album “Crossing the Bridge.” Today, his music is heard on Pandora, Apple iTunes, Amazon and Spotify to name a few.
He recently released his 12th new age piano album “Beautiful You.” This new-age style piano album received the Whisperings Solo Piano Album of the Year Award and debuted at the top spot on Billboard’s New Age Chart.
The concert is sponsored by the Norfolk Area Concert Association, Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau and the Norfolk Public Schools.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will donation will be accepted to help maintain the theater.