A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday morning following a disturbance in Stanton County.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, when reached Tuesday, said the sheriff’s office was called to a Woodland Park residence after a woman reported that her son was acting “irrational.”
Authorities made contact with Kyle Kirstine, 41, who was observed trying to conceal a methamphetamine pipe, Unger said.
Kirstine became physically combative as he was being detained by Unger, according to the sheriff. Unger said he was not struck during the altercation.
The 41-year-old was taken to the Antelope County Jail pending the posting of bond. He is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kirstine was sentenced to prison in Madison County last May for possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, attempted possession of meth and attempted third-degree assault. He was released on Jan. 2.