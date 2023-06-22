Norfolk police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who allegedly assaulted a woman and had drugs in his possession.
At 3:28 p.m., police were called to a physical disturbance between a man and a woman that was occurring near Third Street and Braasch Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers had contact with Jordan McIntosh, 34, of Norfolk and the woman.
The alleged victim told police that she and McIntosh had been arguing over relationship issues and that McIntosh struck her. The woman had a cut on the inside of her lip from the alleged assault. A witness had video recorded the altercation and provided it to an officer.
The video shows McIntosh striking the woman several times, Bauer said. McIntosh then was taken into custody.
During a subsequent search, officers recovered a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a clonazepam medication pill, Bauer said. McIntosh was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.