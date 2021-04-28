Photos of graduating high school and college seniors are still being accepted for a special graduation edition next month.
The deadline has been extended until Wednesday, May 5, for photos to be submitted. To honor Northeast and North Central Nebraska graduates, readers may submit photos via mail by using the form on page 15 of the April 27th edition; emailing sbates@norfolkdailynews.com; or submitting online by clicking here.
The photos will be featured in the graduation edition on Friday, May 14. The edition also will feature the Daily News’ all-academic team and graduate profiles.