The museum shut down earlier Wednesday after Austin Truex, an intern at the museum, found the ordnance among its stored items.
The grenade, ammunition and ordnance were found while reorganizing storerooms in the facility.
The museum’s executive director, Ashley Brown, who has a military background, contacted the Norfolk Police Division to seek assistance.
Updated 10:04 p.m. Wednesday
The discovery of a grenade and other ordnance at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk prompted the Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad and Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to be called in Wednesday.
After inspection, it was determined that more than five of the objects were live. Among the items were a British “Mills Bomb” grenade from World War II, a Navy 37-millimeter steel artillery shell from World War I and a post-WWII 20-millimeter shell for an Oerlikon anti-aircraft gun.
The Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team, from the 155th Air Refueling Wing in Lincoln, took about an hour to examine and retrieve all live ammunition and ordnance. A few of the artifacts were cleared by the explosive ordnance disposal team and will remain in the museum’s permanent collection.
The museum shut down earlier Wednesday after staff found the ordnance among its stored items. The grenade, ammunition and ordnance were found while reorganizing storerooms in the facility. The museum’s executive director, Ashley Brown, contacted the Norfolk Police Division to seek assistance.
Two officers arrived to examine the ammunition and ordnance but were unable to determine if they were disarmed. The state patrol bomb squad then determined that some of the items were live, prompting the Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to be called in.
Brown said the museum staff are grateful for the swift response from the officers from the police division and state patrol and soldiers from the Nebraska Air National Guard.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AT 3:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY
The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk is closed after staff found an old military grenade in their stored items.
The grenade was found on Wednesday and staff could not verify that it was disarmed. The Norfolk Police were called and were also unable to determine if it was disarmed, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The museum is currently closed and officers were waiting Wednesday afternoon for the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad to arrive. A certified hazardous devices technician is responding to assist with safe disposal of the grenade, Bauer said.
The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk is closed after staff found an old military grenade in their stored items.
The grenade was found on Wednesday and staff could not verify that it was disarmed. The Norfolk Police were called and were also unable to determine if it was disarmed, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The museum is currently closed and officers were waiting Wednesday afternoon for the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad to arrive. A certified hazardous devices technician is responding to assist with safe disposal of the grenade, Bauer said.