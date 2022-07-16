A music photographer and a longtime area band will be inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame as Nebraska Rocks celebrates the “end of an era” on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at Divots Ballroom and Conference Center in Norfolk.
Randolph native David Carstens and Mr. Hand were announced as this year’s inductees in mid-June by Matt Casey, who has taken the reins as Nebraska Rocks’ organizer after the death of his father, Jim Casey, earlier this year.
“Last year, we had run into David Carstens at a gig,” Matt Casey said. “Dad said to him that ‘You’ve done more than most people have, and we’d like to induct you sometime for being one of our photographers for so many years.’ ”
Carstens, who now lives in Estherville, Iowa, grew up on a farm near Randolph and cultivated his photography interest as a member of the high school yearbook staff. He also was a drummer. During the summers of 1982 and 1983, he played snare drum in the Crimson Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps in Norfolk.
“I had a music teacher in junior high, and he told us to bring in our favorite records to play for the class, I brought in Kansas’ “Point of Know Return” record, and he happened to bring in the band’s latest live album,” Carstens said. “I was absolutely mesmerized by the photography on that record, and that’s where it all started.”
After college, when Carstens was working at the Daily News in Norfolk, he had an opportunity to interview the band’s violinist and vocalist, Robby Steinhardt. A short time after that, he took photos at a Kansas gig in Sioux City and met the band after the show.
“Whenever you have an opportunity to meet an influence in your life, it’s a game changer, and that’s pretty much what happened that night.” he said.
Additional opportunities came along during future shows, and the band presented him with photo credentials, and he became close with the band and crew on a professional and personal level.
Over the years, his work has been featured on Kansas’ website, albums, T-shirts, concert programs and promotional material. His photos appeared on the Kansas documentary “Miracles Out of Nowhere” and on an episode of Dan Rather’s “Big Interview” program featuring the band on the AXS TV channel.
“For nearly three decades, Dave has been a tireless, dedicated, talented and professional colleague and friend,” said Richard Williams, a founding member and guitarist for Kansas. “He has captured a quarter century of Kansas band’s history, and those images have played an integral part in telling our story.”
Throughout all that, Carstens also enjoyed having the opportunity to shoot numerous national and local concerts, including a number of Nebraska Rocks shows.
MR. HAND formed in August 1995 in Northeast Nebraska, taking its name from a character in the early 1980s flick “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
Before the band played a live show, it recorded and released “Scheme of Things” in April 1996. The album features 11 original tracks. The band released a cassette single in 1997 and a second full-length album titled “Treats” in October 1998.
With the departure of founding member and singer Larry Mortensen in 2000, Mr. Hand’s bass player, Jeff Conrad, took on the lead singing duties and the band forged on as a three-piece and has been that way ever since.
A whirlwind schedule of street dances, county fairs and ballroom shows kept the band busy before its fourth original release, “Simple Ways E.P.,” in 2005
Shortly after the release of the “Simple Ways E.P.,” Jeff Lickfelt, the founding drummer of the band, decided to leave and pursue an employment opportunity in Arkansas.
Jeff Conrad and Bret Nellor, the two final original members, decided to forge on and hold auditions for a new drummer. They selected an old acquaintance from the Sioux City music scene named Craig Verbeski.
Mr. Hand’s fifth album, “Second Start,” was released in 2010. Almost entirely recorded at Conrad’s home studio, this showed how much the recording process had changed over the years.
Fast forward to the year 2022. Mr. Hand is on hiatus as all of the past and current members are either part of different bands, solo efforts or careers.
Conrad said he was surprised, humbled and excited to learn the band was being recognized for its accomplishments in Nebraska. He said the 2022 Nebraska Rocks event would be like the “icing on the cake” for Mr. Hand.
“Being recognized for music we wrote and performed was something we never thought would happen,” he said. “Frankly, the band never cared about accolades, we just loved the ride.”