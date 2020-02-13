Philanthropy contest: Activity Bags

Jessica Wilkerson

Jessica Wilkerson, director of youth formation at Sacred Heart, speaks at the youth philanthropy contest last month.

 Courtesy photo

At the 2020 youth philanthropy contest last month, Sacred Heart Edge and Growing Families received $732.95 of funding for their Activity Bag project.

Their project is a family service project that will give children and families from their parish an opportunity to provide a service to the local community by assembling child activity bags for Project Homeless Connect. The project was scheduled for Wednesday. After winning, they were asked to fill out a questionnaire, and here are their answers.

How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?

We are very thankful to be chosen for this award. The money will allow us to provide high-quality materials for our activities.

What inspired you to do your project?

Sacred Heart Parish has been involved with Project Homeless Connect for a few years, and we wanted a way for the kids in our parish to feel involved as well. Kids helping kids is such a great feeling.

What do you hope to accomplish with your project?

First we hope to provide kids and families in tough situations with activities that can provide fun and learning opportunities. We also want to raise awareness among kids of our parish for the problem of homelessness and the humanity of those living in poverty.

