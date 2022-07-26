NELIGH — A year ago, rising country music star Michael Ray performed at the Antelope County Fair. This year around, country music artist Phil Vassar is set to electrify the crowds on the fifth day of the Antelope County Fair.
In 2021, the fair came back in full force after slight changes were made in 2020 because of COVID.
This year everything is fully back, including 4-H exhibits, the annual concert, demolition derby, cornhole tournament and more.
"I don't see any issues with our numbers. Last year was back to normal, and I think it will be the same this year," said Char Carpenter, secretary of the Antelope County Ag Society. "Everybody understands that they come at their own risk. You're outdoors for most events, so I don't see an issue with COVID this year. So I can see our fair going very well this year."
Preparation for this year's fair has gone smoothly up to the week of the fair with cleanup of the fairgrounds starting Monday.
"If anybody wants to come help, they are welcome to come join us," Carpenter said. "Bring your rakes, shovels, buckets and rags. We will do the finishing touches on Monday (Aug. 1) and we will be full speed ahead."
A few of the major events at the Antelope County Fair include the concert Friday evening, the cornhole Saturday afternoon followed by the demolition derby in the evening.
"Everything pretty much stayed the same," Carpenter said. "A lot of 4-H stuff is encouraged. I want to push 4-H for everybody to come look at the animals and all of the exhibits."
There are many ways to find tickets. They may be found at Dean's Market in Elgin, Thriftway in Neligh, Cornerstone Bank in Tilden, WJAG in Norfolk or online at the Antelope County Fair website. Tickets also will be sold at the events center on Wednesday, July 27, and will be available the night before and the night of an event.
The Antelope County Fair begins on Monday, Aug. 1, and will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 7.