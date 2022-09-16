Whether to take additional steps to preserve groundwater quality in portions of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties is again being considered by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD).
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the district’s board of directors discussed if a second public hearing on the need for a Phase 2 groundwater management area for parts of those counties should be held this year or delayed until 2023. The matter is likely to be back on the board’s Sept. 22 meeting agenda, however, that agenda hasn’t been finalized.
The first public hearing was held in March 2021 in West Point. LENRD assistant general manager Brian Bruckner said because the LENRD board did not designate any Phase 2 control area within 90 days of that 2021 hearing, another one would be needed before that action could be taken.
A Phase 2 designation means producers in that area would be prohibited from applying commercial nitrogen fertilizer between Oct. 15 and March 15, as well as some other requirements, including deep soil sampling, irrigation water sampling and annual reporting.
The board began considering Phase 2 controls in early 2021 but delayed taking that action until more results from vadose zone and isotope tests were available.
The isotope tests are done to detect whether the source of nitrogen in the water is commercial fertilizer or organic, such as livestock manure. The vadose zone soil sampling monitors the area between the crop root zone and the water table and helps determine how long the nitrate has been in the soil and the potential for it impacting groundwater.
In the LENRD, Phase 2 controls can be established if groundwater has between 5 and 9 parts per million (ppm) of nitrate-nitrogen concentrations. Isotope samples have detected those levels in portions of those three counties, but no vadose zone soil test results are known yet.
Bruckner told the board at its Sept. 8 meeting that the district took vadose zone soil samples at 11 locations in those counties in August and those results may not be back until late October at the earliest.
The district also plans to collect vadose zone samples from at least 30 more locations after the fall harvest. Those results likely wouldn’t be available until next spring or summer.
During the discussion, holding the second public hearing in November or December was mentioned, but LENRD director Matt Steffen from West Point suggested delaying the hearing until all vadose zone results are known, which would push it back to next spring or summer.
“Then you have facts to present,” Steffen said, “and that makes people more understanding and willing to change. At the last public hearing we didn’t have any information. I think information is going to greatly help people understand.”
Bruckner said the meeting date is the board’s decision but added that he’s confident ample information already has been collected to present at a hearing.
“I’d better not predict what the vadose test results are going to indicate until we see them,” Bruckner said. “But from the water sampling we’ve done… it just reinforces the staff’s recommendation (that a Phase 2 area be considered).
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek agreed, saying the district does have data from vadose zone tests done across the state and those results point the finger at commercial fertilizer as adding to the problem of nitrates in the groundwater.
“There’s no reason to believe this part of the state would be different than the rest of the state,” he said. “It’s happening.”
Steffen disagreed, saying soil type is also a factor in how much nitrogen is held and not leached into the groundwater. He reminded the board that no vadose zone test results have yet been seen from soils within 40 miles of the proposed Phase 2 area and suggested that the LENRD’s rules that determine when Phase 2 controls can be implemented be amended to include soil types.
Vadose zone results the district has seen from within the LENRD are primarily from Pierce and Madison counties, parts of which are in a stricter Phase 3 groundwater management area.
Sousek said soil types in parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties are similar to those in Pierce and Madison counties, and that the LENRD’s rules focus on water quality, not soils.
“To say we’re going to treat this soil different than that soil doesn’t necessarily address why there are water quality issues in both areas,” Sousek said. “The problem remains that nitrogen is leaching through and it’s getting into the groundwater…. We need to be focusing on the water quality, and it is tainted in both soil types.”
Director Joel Hansen of Wayne wondered if any areas of Cuming, Dodge or Colfax counties being looked at for Phase 2 controls also hit any triggers that would move them into Phase 3.
Bruckner didn’t want to speculate until he had a chance to review the data again, but Sousek said there are some townships in those counties that do meet Phase 3 criteria.
Hansen then recommended that if the public hearing is pushed back to spring and the vadose zone test results do hit triggers for a Phase 3 designation that the board move those areas to Phase 3.
“I think that’s the risk we take by waiting, and that’s really going to be a shock if it happens,” Hansen said. “But our rules don’t give us any option.”
Hansen also reminded the board about what it’s heard for almost two years about the health implications of nitrates in the water and that managing groundwater quality is one of the district’s responsibilities.
Director Chad Korth from Meadow Grove said he’s not convinced the board wants to make the hard choices. He said he’s brought up the idea that producers who apply fertilizer must take a nitrogen certification course, but nothing has been done about it.
Korth said he took the class and thinks it’s an important educational tool.
Bruckner responded that the course would be a requirement for producers if a Phase 2 area is designated.
The discussion closed with Bruckner being asked to update the board on the proposed Phase 2 recommendation again at its Thursday, Sept. 22, meeting.