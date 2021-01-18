That’s what Jim Schindel thinks of as he reflects on his 44-year career at Loup Power District.
“We basically built from the Dodge County line to 2 miles west of the Boone County line along Highway 91,” he said. “I was either in charge of or helped with over 120 miles of transmission line.”
He also was involved in transmission line projects near Columbus, Fullerton, Belgrade, Lindsay and Genoa.
The feeling of accomplishment was the same after each project, despite all the miles and years.
“You see that big pile of poles and all the reels and wire. All the materials laying there,” Schindel said. “Five or six months later, you look out and it’s all in the air and done. You can see what you did.”
Schindel’s introduction to the utility line field happened shortly after his graduation from high school in Hinton, Iowa, in 1974.
He was working at a factory at the time and talked to a friend who was studying utility line at Northwest Iowa Technical College.
Schindel thought it sounded interesting.
“I always thought I was going to be an electrician or do something mechanical,” he said. “I enjoyed being outside all the time. I liked that more than anything.”
He enrolled at the same college and began taking classes the following quarter. He earned his degree and landed a job at Loup Power District in 1976.
“It was a job,” he said. “I didn’t know what would all come out of it.”
Schindel knows now that line work and Loup were the perfect fit for him.
“I’ve never thought of doing anything else.”
Schindel was promoted to lineman in 1977 and journeyman lineman in 1981. He was named line foreman for the Albion division in 1993 and served as superintendent from 2014 until his retirement in November.
Loup Power and the industry in general have changed a lot in 40 years.
Schindel said one of the main changes is the size of things — more load, bigger lines, bigger wire and larger trucks.
“When we first started, if we set a 45-foot pole, that was a big one,” he said. “Now, we’re setting 90s.”
He said the quality of equipment has improved greatly since his first days on the job.
“We didn’t even have a radio in our truck,” Schindel said. “They said that was a luxury.”
He remembers an 8-track tape player on the floor and employees paying for a radio with their own money.
He can recall when crew members first got bag cellular phones.
“We thought that was pretty cool,” he said.
Schindel said he never imagined he’d spend part of his career as division superintendent.
“Things just fell into place,” he said.
But with that new role toward the end of his career came a new challenge: computers.
As superintendent, Schindel was spending less time outside and more time in front of a screen.
“When I first went to tech school, I had to buy a calculator,” he said. “It cost me $70 and all it did was add, subtract, and divide.”
He adapted and learned what he needed to for his new role. Coworkers helped with his tech questions when he got stuck.
Still, Schindel got outside to work whenever he could. That’s where he loved to be.
“Sometimes the weather’s not the best, but you take the good with the bad.”
Retirement means more free time. That has allowed Schindel to focus on another passion: Woodworking.
Schindel and his wife, Connie, live in Petersburg, and woodworking became a hobby when their three daughters — Amanda, Crystal, and Alicia — were young.
Connie Schindel was a stay-at-home mother and started crafting and selling at weekend craft shows. Her husband would cut items from wood and sand them down so Connie could paint them.
He had all the tools and began to work on projects of his own. It didn’t take him long to discover he had a talent in the area.
Today, people call and ask him to build things.
This fall, he was working on Nativity sets and mini barns. He also makes tractors, road graders and other machines out of wood.
Schindel said he also is planning to restore a 1937 Chevy pickup that was passed down from his grandfather. And he and his wife are planning to travel as well when the world gets back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
While he will miss the job and the people, Schindel is looking forward to his new adventures in retirement. He said many people are surprised that he worked for one company so long.
“When you tell someone how long you’ve worked here, no one believes it,” he said.