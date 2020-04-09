Pet licenses are now being issued at the Norfolk Police Division, 202 N. Seventh St., instead of the city clerk’s office.
Previously, citizens would come to the police station for animal-related business and then go to the clerk’s office for others. This was inconvenient for both the citizens and city staff, said Don Miller, police chief.
At this week’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the council approved recommended changes to several city codes that regulated animals.
Not only will the licenses be obtained at the police division, but the licenses will be valid for the calendar year Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of each year.
The exception will be the first issue, which will be valid for 18 months from May 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, to reset the expiration date.
To obtain a pet license, bring proof of rabies vaccination for each animal to the police station. The vaccination must be issued under the guidance of an authorized Nebraska veterinarian.
While pet licenses are required on all domestic dogs and cats residing in Norfolk city limits, they are free.
Currently, pet licenses are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that is subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
“As we all adjust to the challenges of COVID-19, please be patient at the police division as we will require social distancing, and limit the number of citizens in the lobby,” Miller said. “We will have a grace period on pet licenses that expire on April 31, 2020, and not take enforcement action until June 1, 2020, due to health and safety concerns for everyone.”