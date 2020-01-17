Person reportedly impersonating deputy

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous phone calls from citizens reporting an individual claiming to be a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Todd Volk said the caller is telling people that they have warrants and to turn themselves in, when there is no warrant of arrest.
The caller is using the name of “Deputy Jason Cook.” Volk said there is no deputy employed at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office by that name and this individual is impersonating an officer of the law.
Anyone who has been called by this individual and is concerned about their status should contact the sheriff’s office at 402-454-2110.
“And to individual saying he is ‘Deputy Jason Cook,’ — after your choice words with the sheriff of Madison County when he called you, it is our goal for you to meet an actual Madison County deputy sheriff. You should probably just turn yourself in,” Volk said on Friday afternoon.