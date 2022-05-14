WISNER — One person was killed early Saturday morning following an accident east of Wisner.
The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office stated that it responded to an accident reported about 12:05 a.m. Saturday on Highway 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner.
The report to Cuming County dispatch indicated there were multiple vehicles and injuries, according to the release.
A westbound car appeared to have crossed the center line and struck an eastbound pickup, according to the sheriff’s department. One driver was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, the release stated.
The second driver in the pickup was transported to the West Point hospital. A passenger in the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The Cuming County Sheriff’s Department, Wisner Police Department and Wisner Fire & Rescue responded. Also assisting were the Nebraska State Patrol, Beemer Fire & Rescue, West Point Fire & Rescue and Nebraska Department of Roads.
The accident was still being investigated as of mid-morning Saturday. Various people reported to the Daily News that Highway 275 was closed between Beemer and Wisner, with traffic rerouted to Highway 51 during the investigation.