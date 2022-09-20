A change in ownership is in the works for the Louis Dreyfus Ethanol Plant in Norfolk.
Representatives from CIE Norfolk GNS came before the Norfolk Planning Commission seeking a conditional use permit to operate an ethanol plant at 3002 N. Victory Road on Tuesday morning. The existing permit is personal to the plant’s current owner, Elkhorn Valley Ethanol.
Jason Lammli, an attorney whose firm is representing CIE Norfolk GNS, said the current owner has authorized the prospective buyer to seek the permit so the purchase can move forward.
“The closing is set for Oct. 28. We need a current permit to continue,” Lammli said. “Elkhorn Valley Ethanol gave consent for this hearing. They need to be able to keep operating until the (purchase) closing.”
Brett Carey, director of business development and treasury for CIE, offered some background on the purchasing company, as well as details on what the community could expect as far as changes that may be made.
“CIE is — at its core — an identical facility to what we have here in Norfolk. Same design firm, same construction firm, literally built within 12 to 18 months of each other back in 2006-07,” Carey said of the Marion, Indiana-based company.
Carey said CIE has undergone a transformation in the past eight to 10 years from a fuel-only facility like what Norfolk is to a facility that produces specialty alcohol that is sold to a variety of industries. Those industries, he added, include spirits and personal care products.
“We sell our products all over the world,” Carey said. “We have plans to replicate that (here).”
With the purchase, Carey said, incremental investments in the plant also will occur. While he could not yet share the dollar amount on the investment plans, Carey said there will be incremental employment additions of up to 20% as part of the investment. The company also plans to retain 100% of the current workforce, he said.
When asked by commissioners about the potential for increased traffic, Carey said there is no anticipation for increased traffic. The plant ships 85% of its product by rail, he said.
In requesting the conditional use permit, CIE sought to include land being purchased from Elkhorn Valley Ethanol that was not included in the original permit.
“If you look at the current permit, the legal description is a bit different than on the application,” Lammli said. “I believe Elkhorn Valley added some real estate after the (original) permit (was issued).”
Lammli said CIE also wanted commissioners to consider the possibility of the permit running with the land as opposed to with the owner, but representatives from neighboring businesses said their companies preferred the permit stay with the owner of the land.
“There’s some built-in protection with it going — in my mind — with it going with the applicant themselves. I would prefer that from a neighbor standpoint,” said Shane Weidner, who was at the meeting representing Nucor Steel.
“I would agree with Shane. I think we would rather (have it) be to the business and not the property. It’s very open-ended,” said Scott Orwig, who was there on behalf of Norfolk Iron & Metal Co.
Ultimately, commissioners voted unanimously to suggest city staff work up the conditional use permit to run with the land as CIE requested.
“With this being industry in the industrial area, the entire area falls right in line with what that is. I personally don’t have a problem going perpetual on this,” said commissioner Dan Spray. “The investment in the area warrants it.”