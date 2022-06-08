The Norfolk Planning Commission heard a request Tuesday by Jasperson Racing for a conditional-use permit for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use in the existing district at property located at 1406 Channel Road (near Harvest Church).
About 12 years ago, a similar perpetual permit was granted to Matthew Gilmore, who is now selling the property to Kaleb and Brooklyn Jasperson. The Jaspersons said they intend to use the existing garage on the property for motor vehicle repair services, racing equipment, cars, trailers, engine work and body work on vehicles they own.
“I will also be taking my semi trailers onto the property for storage, and I hope to also park my classic cars on the property and work on them, as well as doing personal welding work and fabricating,” Kaleb Jasperson said.
Dan Geary, who owns property around the area, spoke in favor of the conditional-use permit, saying it seemed to be a good fit for the industrial-zoned land around it.
“We don’t intend on this being a housing area,” Geary said. “I think what he’s doing is a good fit for the neighborhood. It fits right in.”
But Cindy Vatanasombat, who lives more than a mile away on Werner Lane, raised concerns about what kind of noise Jasperson Racing’s presence to the area would bring.
“We get enough noise from the race track, and that’s one night we understand,” she said. “If there’s going to be more, and he’s going to be rumbling engines over there 24 hours a day, that’s now what I have planned in my ...”
“It’s no louder than a vehicle driving up the lane,” Kaleb Jasperson said before she could finish her sentence. “It’s not taking the race car out and whipping around. It’s none of that.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to have city staff prepare a perpetual permit for discussion and action at the group’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
VATANASOMBAT ROSE to speak again later in the meeting during a public hearing at the request of Wisner West for a zone change from single-family residential district to one- and two-family residential district on property west of South Victory Road and north of East Omaha Avenue.
Roger Nadrchal with NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska spoke as part of the development team making the request. Kelby Herman of Norfolk is the lead developer, and it is the same team that completed the NorPark Development.
Nadrchal said the request was made to accommodate the plan to develop duplexes. Fifty units will be built; of those, 20 will be income restricted, Nadrchal said.
“We did apply for a tax credit to be able to develop town homes or duplexes for rental for low- to moderate-income families to live in,” Nadrchal said. “We’re hoping to receive notice on that award in a couple of weeks from NIFA, and if that comes through, part of it will be units that will be available for rent for families that are lower income to rent.”
Vatanasombat, who owns a lot next to the property, said she didn’t understand why more rental properties were needed as apartments were built “right across the street” in the past year.
“I’m just concerned about how this is being developed in our area, how they’re going to control it? I like to keep the neighborhood up to par and not have people that are going to destroy the neighborhood,” she said before inquiring if any drawings were available to see how the land would be plotted.
Nadrchal said the rental units would be managed by a property management company, and because a tax-credit type of investment being used to finance the development, there are strict requirements regarding how it will be maintained over the years.
Steven Rames, city engineer and public works director, added that a site layout was presented before the city council at its Monday night meeting. Commissioner Dan Spray added that copies could be found on the city’s website.
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the zone change for the development.