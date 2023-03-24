The Norfolk Rotary Club has announced the performers for its 12th season of hosting the Music in the Park concert series.
Offering music, fun and fellowship to the Norfolk area, the concert series this year will feature:
Thursday, June 22 — Omaha Cover Girls, a high-profile powerhouse of female vocalists from five of the Midwest’s favorite “female-fronted” cover bands. The show consists of a variety of classic rock, country, pop, Christian and a few sweet ballads. The vocalists are backed by a seven-piece band.
Thursday, July 6 — Southern Nights, a seven-piece band from Omaha that pays tribute to legendary artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers Band, .38 Special, Marshal Tucker Band and many others. With the band’s impressive sound, energy and musicianship, audiences are immersed in a world of boogie-guitar anthems and bluesy-rock attitudes.
Thursday, July 20 — Heartland Boogie Band, which performs cover songs from the 1970s through today. The band performs more than 50 No. 1 hits and many more that were in the top 10 playlists from different genres of music. The group is known for its tight vocals, a smooth rhythm section and a hot horn section.
Thursday, Aug. 3 — Taxi Driver, always a Norfolk audience favorite that is a band of six musicians/vocalists who play oldies, classic rock, Motown, country, dance and modern hip-hop. This band won the Best of Omaha Award in both 2022 and 2023.
These free concerts are at Skyview Park in Norfolk at 1900 W. Maple Ave. on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9:30. Those attending are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets as well as picnic items to enjoy. Adult beverages are allowed within the designated area of the park. Per city statute, golf carts are not allowed at Skyview Park.
The Norfolk Rotary Club asks for donations from sponsors before the concerts and has a free-will collection during an intermission at each concert. After expenses, proceeds go to helping with needs within the Norfolk community. Recent projects include funding a commercial grade refrigerator for the Salvation Army, awarding college scholarships, providing a floor scrubber for the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, paying for a math curriculum program for a local elementary school and more.
The Norfolk Rotary Club has assisted the Norfolk community for more than 103 years. Through the Rotary International community, the Norfolk Rotary Club also helps with international projects such as clean water, polio vaccinations and a clean environment.
The club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Black Cow/Fat Pig, 702 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk. The club extends an invitation to those wanting to learn more about how they can contribute to their community.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Troy Weyhrich, president, at troyw@renegadestores.com; Andy Labenz, president-elect, at andylabenz@elkhornvalleybank.com or John Schmitt, membership chairman, at johnschmitt@q.com.