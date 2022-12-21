MADISON — Madison County Attorney Joe Smith provided an update Tuesday to the county board on the investigation into missing funds of the North Fork Area Transit.
Smith said the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was notified last Wednesday of the missing funds and immediately began investigating it.
Since then, there has been a lot of work being completed, Smith said. That included an arrest warrant issued last Friday for Jeff Stewart, who is the suspended manager of NFAT.
As of Wednesday morning, Stewart still had not been located.
Madison County’s contract with NFAT is “kind of strange,” Smith said, in that the county provided $750,000 to it and doesn’t have any obligation other than recognizing NFAT as a transit authority.
“We do have the right to ask for audits and books,” Smith told the county board on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s department has completed the first part of the investigation “very fast” and “they’ve done a very good job,” Smith said.
Smith did not mention any amount missing other than what was listed in an arrest affidavit last Friday, which was at least $740,000.
Smith said he had spoken to some of the 70 employees at the transit, along with Danielle Myers-Noelle, the Norfolk city attorney, and others.
The commissioners did go into executive session for about 20 minutes. Smith said the purpose of the executive session would be to discuss potential litigation and contract issues.
Smith said his concerns for the county are both criminal and civil.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he knows there has been some public sentiment against the NFAT Board of Directors, which is a volunteer board.
“Unfortunately, the NFAT board is getting beat up pretty hard,” he said. “I’d just like to echo that I sit on six boards — or seven boards as a county commissioner. I sit on two outside of my county commissioner’s role. We are so trusting in this neck of the woods. We get on these boards, and I don’t think a lot of times, people realize the accountability that comes back to these boards.
“There’s a lot of responsibility as a board member — any board that has finances. And it comes back on you,” Uhlir said.
It is important that people understand the responsibility of serving on a board, but at the same time, it also could have an adverse effect of finding people who are willing to volunteer to serve on these boards, he said.
The people who could end up the most hurt are those who have been using transit, Uhlir said.
“It’s a horrible, horrible misfortune that it got to where it is, but at the end of the day, transit is something that definitely helps out a nice-sized population in our city and county,” Uhlir said.