People have gathered again at the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, carrying signs and flags and with a message to share.
They aren’t out in protest, though, they’re there in support, they said.
About 50 people were at the intersection, the site of recent Black Lives Matter protests, at 6:30 on Thursday evening to show support for law enforcement.
Don Horn organized the event, which he describes as a peaceful assembly.
Horn was motivated to organize the assembly after hearing all the negative news about police and law enforcement across the country, he said.
He thought someone should do something to show support for law enforcement. He decided he’d be that someone, he said.
“I guess it’s time that we the people start standing up for what we believe in instead of the few making the headlines,” he said. “That’s what motivated this.”
Word about the event was spread through Facebook and local media, Horn said. Still, he had no idea how many people would show up.
Horn said he was happy with the almost 50 people who had turned by 6:30 p.m., but more would be even better.
Many of the demonstrators agreed that it was time to show support for law enforcement, they said.
“We need our police department to protect and serve us,” said Ray Nelson of Norfolk. “I think it’s nice all of us are here to do something positive.”
“We’re just very much in support of our locals and police across the country,” said Kathy Kahny of Norfolk.
Others, like Michele Sanchez, said they came because they have friends and family in law enforcement.
Vehicles driving by showed a lot of support to the people who lined the sidewalks on both sides of 13th Street, in front of Bank First and Walgreens.
Horn said he was happy with the responses the assembly was getting.
“Nothing negative so far,” he said.