People 20 to 34 years of age have been the most likely to test positive for COVID-19.
Of the 485 people who had tested positive in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District by Monday, July 13, 163 of them were from 20 to 34 years old, said Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator at ELVPHD.
The bump in numbers for this age group is not a local phenomenon, Thompson said.
“If you look at this across the U.S., you see an influx of that age group (getting the virus).”
People in that age group are the most likely to get the virus because they are generally more active and outgoing. Many people that age are working or going to college and are more likely to attend social events and gathering, Thompson said.
Since they are also less likely to experience severe symptoms, they may not be as concerned about the virus as people in other age groups, Thompson said.
“They don’t have that fear the older set of people do,” she said.
After people aged 20 to 34, 45 to 54-year-olds have had the largest number of positive tests in Elkhorn Logan Valley district, with 95 positive tests as of Monday.
Thompson believes this is likely because people in this age group are still mostly working, but are also more likely to get symptoms from the virus, she said.
The number of cases for each age group in the district as of Monday are:
Ages 0 to 19: 51 cases
Ages 20 to 34: 163 cases
Ages 35 to 44: 72 cases
Ages 45 to 54: 95 cases
Ages 55 to 64: 64 cases
Ages 65 to 74: 24 cases
Ages 75 to 84: 12 cases
Ages 85 and over: Four cases
The ELVPHD does not plan on releasing the numbers for each specific age. The ages ranges were grouped together to match the state’s categories, Thompson said.
Collecting data on the COVID-19 outbreak has not been easy because the numbers are constantly changing, Thompson said.
“This is a moving target,” she said.