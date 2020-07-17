ELVPHDD cases by age group

People 20 to 34 years of age have been the most likely to test positive for COVID-19.

Of the 485 people who had tested positive in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District by Monday, July 13, 163 of them were from 20 to 34 years old, said Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator at ELVPHD.

The bump in numbers for this age group is not a local phenomenon, Thompson said.

“If you look at this across the U.S., you see an influx of that age group (getting the virus).”

People in that age group are the most likely to get the virus because they are generally more active and outgoing. Many people that age are working or going to college and are more likely to attend social events and gathering, Thompson said.

Since they are also less likely to experience severe symptoms, they may not be as concerned about the virus as people in other age groups, Thompson said.

“They don’t have that fear the older set of people do,” she said.

After people aged 20 to 34, 45 to 54-year-olds have had the largest number of positive tests in Elkhorn Logan Valley district, with 95 positive tests as of Monday.

Thompson believes this is likely because people in this age group are still mostly working, but are also more likely to get symptoms from the virus, she said.

The number of cases for each age group in the district as of Monday are:

Ages 0 to 19: 51 cases

Ages 20 to 34: 163 cases

Ages 35 to 44: 72 cases

Ages 45 to 54: 95 cases

Ages 55 to 64: 64 cases

Ages 65 to 74: 24 cases

Ages 75 to 84: 12 cases

Ages 85 and over: Four cases

The ELVPHD does not plan on releasing the numbers for each specific age. The ages ranges were grouped together to match the state’s categories, Thompson said.

Collecting data on the COVID-19 outbreak has not been easy because the numbers are constantly changing, Thompson said.

“This is a moving target,” she said.

Tags

In other news

Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul

Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have put the son of the movement’s feared founder in charge of their military wing and added several powerful figures to their negotiating team, Taliban officials said. The shake-up, one of the most significant in years, comes ahead of expected talks with Kabul a…

India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

MITO, Japan (AP) — A return of stringent coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of reported cases in Japan’s capital and outbreaks in remote areas such as China’s Xinjiang region underscored Friday the ongoing battle to quash COVID-19 flare-ups as the world’s latest hot spo…