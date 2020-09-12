NDN Arrested action 2

A Pender man was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated — third offense, early Saturday morning. 

At about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle driving left of center and on the shoulder of Highway 275 near Pilger, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.

The driver, Dustin Schlote, was found to be intoxicated and tested at over twice the legal limit. He was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving during revocation and probation violation, Unger said.

Schlote was out on bond for a previous driving while intoxicated charge. He was arrested on Aug. 14 the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 275 near Norfolk, Unger said.

Schlote remains in jail pending the setting of a new bond, Unger said.

Tags

In other news

Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Envisioned as a journey through his six-decade career, it’s the first of its kind in North America and will have…

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts ‘war plan’

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts ‘war plan’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases spiked Friday in parts of eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time daily highs. Signs of the pandemic’s resurgence were also evident in Britain and the Netherlands.