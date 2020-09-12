A Pender man was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated — third offense, early Saturday morning.
At about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle driving left of center and on the shoulder of Highway 275 near Pilger, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
The driver, Dustin Schlote, was found to be intoxicated and tested at over twice the legal limit. He was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving during revocation and probation violation, Unger said.
Schlote was out on bond for a previous driving while intoxicated charge. He was arrested on Aug. 14 the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 275 near Norfolk, Unger said.
Schlote remains in jail pending the setting of a new bond, Unger said.