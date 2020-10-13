NDN logo

PENDER — Melissa Kelly, chief executive officer of Pender Community Hospital in Pender, recently announced her resignation, effective Nov 7.

“It has been a privilege to lead Pender Community Hospital but I have made the difficult decision to leave the organization to focus more on my family,” Kelly said. “I have decided it is important to me to spend more time focusing on my seven children but I will not forget all of the relationships I’ve made during my time as CEO.”

Mike Minert, Pender Community Hospital chairman of the board, said an interim CEO will be announced shortly, and a search will begin for Kelly’s replacement.

“I can’t stress enough how proud the board is of the impact and accomplishments that Melissa has made to our hospital district. She is an innovative thinker but also has the heart for healthcare management,” Minert said. “We are sorry to see her go and won’t soon forget her dedicated leadership at Pender Community Hospital. We wish her all the best.”

In the coming weeks, Kelly will be working with other senior leaders to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

“This organization has many accomplishments to celebrate and I’m sure there will be many more in the future,” she added. “Each team member genuinely cares about our patients and communities. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Pender Community Hospital.”

