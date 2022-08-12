PENDER — Water service has been restored to Pender.
A caller to the Daily News early Thursday afternoon said the community was out of water earlier that day.
A woman at the city offices said a water emergency took place because of heat and water usage exceeding supply. She said further updates would be provided on the village’s Facebook page as changes happen.
On Friday, an updated message on the Pender Facebook page said, “At this time, water usage is strictly limited to sanitary usage. Please refrain from drinking water unless boiled at this point. The Village is still under a Stage 3 Water Warning and no excess water usage is allowed. Anyone found watering their lawn could face disconnection of their water. PLEASE TRY AND LIMIT WATER USAGE. The Village will be taking water samples to Lincoln for testing and will notify everyone once the water is drinkable. We will notify via Facebook and Alert Sense once water is drinkable. If you know of people who do not have Facebook or who do not receive Alert Sense, please let them know. Thank you for your understanding.”
The initial post on Pender’s Facebook page stated, that due to low water levels in the city’s wells and water tower, outdoor water use was prohibited except for businesses that require outdoor water use to operate.