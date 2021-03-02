A Pender construction company won the top national award for the best American utility construction project in 2020.
Penro Construction was the Overall Top Jobs winner in the annual project competition conducted by the National Utility Contractors Association.
The award-winning project reconstructed a portion of Braasch Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The area was prone to flooding because of an undersized storm sewer system in the area, with the street above in serious disrepair.
One of the criteria for this award is overcoming challenges within the project.
Braasch Avenue bypasses heavy traffic on Norfolk Avenue, challenging the project’s managers to limit construction disruption as much as possible.
The area includes industrial and commercial businesses, along with several residential properties, and required around-the-clock access by businesses and homeowners.
Penro met these challenges by constructing temporary streets behind the curb on each side of the new street footprint. Because of the high cost of crushed rock surfacing in the area due to location, Penro purchased a grinder to recycle the old asphalt and sidewalks into street surfacing material, saving the city substantial funds.
“Penro’s work on this project required a significant amount of coordination and communication with the various stakeholders on this project to meet all the parameters required for success,” said Doug Carlson, CEO of the National Utility Contractors Association.
Carlson said the group’s members were impressed with the scale of the work, the challenges overcome and the delivery of the project on time and under budget.
“That’s not an easy task with so many moving parts,” he said.
The underground aspect of the job also included additional work because of poor soil conditions. The trunk storm sewer was upgraded with more grade, requiring dewatering of the trenches and replacement of the soil to meet specifications.
Ultimately, 2,000 feet of water and sanitary sewer each were replaced in the five-block area, with users facing little to no disruption in service as required by the contract.
The redeveloped avenue now has a wide mainline street with turning lanes at intersections and parallel parking near businesses.
Penro used several local subcontractors for specific phases of their work. This project was an early phase of what is expected to be a series of projects to redevelop the city’s River Point area and transform it into an entertainment district with outdoor venues designed to attract residents and visitors.
The award was presented to Penro Construction at the association’s 2021 convention and exhibit on Feb. 6 in Naples, Florida.