Police Action

A pedestrian was cited after he struck a semi tractor-trailer Monday morning.

Norfolk police and Norfolk rescue were called to an injury accident in the 900 block of South 13th Street at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

A pedestrian, 47-year-old Joshua Lyons, tried crossing 13th Street from east to west. He crossed the two northbound lanes and was walking in the middle turning lane, Bauer said.

There was a southbound semi tractor-trailer in the inside lane. Lyons did not stop and walked into the side of the passing semi, Bauer said.

Lyons was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for a moderate, non-life-threatening injury, Bauer said.

Lyons was cited for a pedestrian violation. Alcohol was determined to have contributed to the incident, Bauer said.

Tags

In other news

Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal

Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign’s strategy to file a barrage of lawsuits challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s win is more about providing President Donald Trump with an off-ramp for a loss he can’t quite grasp and less about changing the election’s outcome, according to senior offici…

Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused dangerous flooding across Florida’s most densely populated urban areas on Monday after it made landfall in the Florida Keys. Cars were stranded and entire neighborhoods were swamped as flash floods rose in areas wher…

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Pfizer said Monday that an early peek at the data on its coronavirus vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must

Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must

WILMINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday cheered news about the promising development of a coronavirus vaccine but cautioned Americans need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.