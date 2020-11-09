A pedestrian was cited after he struck a semi tractor-trailer Monday morning.
Norfolk police and Norfolk rescue were called to an injury accident in the 900 block of South 13th Street at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
A pedestrian, 47-year-old Joshua Lyons, tried crossing 13th Street from east to west. He crossed the two northbound lanes and was walking in the middle turning lane, Bauer said.
There was a southbound semi tractor-trailer in the inside lane. Lyons did not stop and walked into the side of the passing semi, Bauer said.
Lyons was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for a moderate, non-life-threatening injury, Bauer said.
Lyons was cited for a pedestrian violation. Alcohol was determined to have contributed to the incident, Bauer said.