An obstructive Norfolkan was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly stirring up a scene downtown.
At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police fielded two separate complaints about a man obstructing traffic in the 800 block of Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Responding officers found a man in the roadway of the 100 block of North 8th Street, Bauer said, and stopped to speak with him about staying on the sidewalks and not in the roadway. The man then started swearing at the officer and began to walk off.
As a second officer arrived, the man allegedly turned around and ran at the first officer, striking the officer’s vehicle in a threatening manner. As the man was told he was under arrest, he turned and fled on foot.
After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. The man was identified as Todd Bierman, 36, of Norfolk. Bierman was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. He also was cited for a pedestrian violation, Bauer said. Bierman was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.