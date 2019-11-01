A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle Friday evening on First Street near Cedar Avenue just before 7 p.m.
Witnesses on scene reported the pedestrian was on the ground for some time with a Norfolk police officer performing chest compressions, prior to Norfolk Rescue arriving.
The victim was later transported by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was unknown as of Friday evening.
The male driver of the vehicle was observed completing a field sobriety test administered by a police officer, though it did not appear he was taken into custody at that time.