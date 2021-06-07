Pierce Sheriff
Courtesy photo

A Plainview resident was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Pierce County early Monday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident near Highway 20 and 535th Avenue in rural Plainview, according to a press release.

The caller discovered a body along Highway 20, and responding officers from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview Police Department, Osmond Police Department and Pierce Police Department determined a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident had occurred.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Kolawole Akin Akinnigbagbe, 57, of Plainview. Akinnigbagbe was reportedly walking along the north shoulder of Highway 20 when struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. Plainview Rescue also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at 402-329-6346.

