Pedestrian accident

Emergency personnel responded to the area of 20th Street and West Pasewalk Avenue Monday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. 

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

One person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with nonlife-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

At about 8:45 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire & Rescue received reports of a two-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near 20th Street and West Pasewalk Avenue.

Sgt. James Kelley with the Norfolk Police Division said a black SUV was eastbound on West Pasewalk Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross West Pasewalk Avenue. 

The black SUV came to a sudden stop, and a gray SUV rear-ended the black SUV as a result, Kelley said. Both vehicles sustained damage that did not appear to be major. 

The pedestrian was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Kelley said. 

There is a short trail that runs alongside both the north and south sides of West Pasewalk Avenue. The location of the accident occurred where the trail crosses West Pasewalk Avenue.

There is a road sign indicating the presence of a pedestrian crosswalk at that location, but there are no street lights immediately nearby.  

 

