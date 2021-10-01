Residents of several Northeast Nebraska communities will gather this weekend to stand in prayer for the right to life.
The annual Life Chain — a peaceful, public demonstration on behalf of the unborn —will take place in communities nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Since 1987, the event has taken place in various places across the country as a peaceful witness against legalized abortion. Organizers and participants of the event believe life is a sacred gift from God, as well as an inalienable right as provided for in the Declaration of Independence.
In Norfolk, the event will take place from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. More information about the event in Norfolk may be received by emailing the norfolkarearighttolife@gmail.com
Outside of Norfolk, the pro-life groups of All Saints (St. Joseph in Constance, St. John the Baptist in Fordyce, St. Boniface in Menominee), Holy Family (Ss. Peter and Paul in Bow Valley, Immaculate Conception in St. Helena, Sacred Heart in Wynot) and St. Rose of Lima in Crofton are joining together for this year’s Life Chain from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Participants are asked to gather by 2:50 p.m. at the farm of Duane and Marsha Wuebben, located on Highway 12, 1.5 miles east of Highway 57. Rosary signs will be provided. Refreshments will be served.
In Wayne, participants are asked to gather at the old drive-in bank on the corner of Seventh and Main streets. The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Those who are unable to stand for an entire hour are encouraged to bring a chair.
The annual Life Chain is meant as a peaceful and prayerful public demonstration. Antagonism and violence have no place in the event, according to organizers.