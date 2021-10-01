Life Chain

The annual Life Chain — a peaceful, public demonstration on behalf of the unborn —will take place in communities nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 3. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

Residents of several Northeast Nebraska communities will gather this weekend to stand in prayer for the right to life.

The annual Life Chain — a peaceful, public demonstration on behalf of the unborn —will take place in communities nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Since 1987, the event has taken place in various places across the country as a peaceful witness against legalized abortion. Organizers and participants of the event believe life is a sacred gift from God, as well as an inalienable right as provided for in the Declaration of Independence.

In Norfolk, the event will take place from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. More information about the event in Norfolk may be received by emailing the norfolkarearighttolife@gmail.com

Outside of Norfolk, the pro-life groups of All Saints (St. Joseph in Constance, St. John the Baptist in Fordyce, St. Boniface in Menominee), Holy Family (Ss. Peter and Paul in Bow Valley, Immaculate Conception in St. Helena, Sacred Heart in Wynot) and St. Rose of Lima in Crofton are joining together for this year’s Life Chain from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Participants are asked to gather by 2:50 p.m. at the farm of Duane and Marsha Wuebben, located on Highway 12, 1.5 miles east of Highway 57. Rosary signs will be provided. Refreshments will be served.

In Wayne, participants are asked to gather at the old drive-in bank on the corner of Seventh and Main streets. The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Those who are unable to stand for an entire hour are encouraged to bring a chair.

The annual Life Chain is meant as a peaceful and prayerful public demonstration. Antagonism and violence have no place in the event, according to organizers.

Tags

In other news

Former Nazi camp secretary, 96, caught after skipping trial

Former Nazi camp secretary, 96, caught after skipping trial

ITZEHOE, Germany (AP) — A former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp skipped the planned start Thursday of her trial in Germany on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder, officials said. She was picked up several hours later after the court issued an arr…

Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage

Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Droughts that cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color. Heat waves prompting leaves to fall before autumn even arrives. Extreme weather events like hurricanes that strip trees of their leaves altogether.

Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all

Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all

NEW YORK (AP) — Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect.