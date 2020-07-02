People gathered again at the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, carrying signs, waving flags and sharing a message.
They weren’t out in protest, though; rather, they were there in support, they said.
People gathered at the intersection, the site of recent Black Lives Matter protests, for two hours on Thursday evening to show support for law enforcement.
Don Horn organized the event, which he described as a peaceful assembly.
Horn was motivated to organize the assembly after hearing all the negative news about police and law enforcement across the country, he said.
He thought someone should do something to show support for law enforcement. He decided he’d be that someone, he said.
“I guess it’s time that we the people start standing up for what we believe in instead of the few making the headlines,” he said. “That’s what motivated me.”
Word about the event was spread through Facebook and local media, Horn said. Still, he had no idea how many people would show up.
At 6:30 p.m., about 50 people were gathered, by 8 p.m., the number was closer to 60.
Horn estimates about 70 people were at the assembly at some point in the night, he said.
Horn said he was happy with how the event turned out.
“I think it went real well,” he said. “Hopefully it inspires other towns and other people to do this kind of thing, stand up for what they believe in.”
Many of the demonstrators agreed that it was time to show support for law enforcement, they said.
“We need our police department to protect and serve us,” said Ray Nelson of Norfolk. “I think it’s nice all of us are here to do something positive.”
“We’re just very much in support of our locals and police across the country,” said Kathy Kahny of Norfolk.
Others, like Michele Sanchez, said they came because they have friends and family in law enforcement.
Horn said the responses the assembly received from the public were mostly positive, with many people honking and waving.
Vehicles driving by showed a lot of support to the people who lined the sidewalks on both sides of 13th Street, in front of Bank First and Walgreens.
There were couple of negative interactions, though. A couple of women made rude hand gestures as they drove by and, in another incident, a man threw a firecracker at the demonstrators.