Anyone who regularly attends Norfolk City Council meetings, especially when budgets are discussed, probably has heard the term “Council Priority Dollars.”
As councilman Shane Clausen has stated on occasion, he likes to guard the Council Priority Dollars because they are one of the few places where the city council actually has discretion to put toward projects. Most of the council’s funds are committed in the budget each year just to keep the city operations going.
At Monday’s meeting, the council took action that should have the Council Priority Dollars growing and up to about $400,000. That’s because the council voted 8-0 to approve a resolution to call about $975,000 in bonds.
Sheila Rios, a city accountant, said the council voted at the July 25 budget review work session to pay off the outstanding series of 2017 Refunding Building Bonds with general fund reserves.
“Debt service on these bonds has been funded with Council Priority Dollars, and paying off the bonds will free up approximately $125,000 annually to be used on council priority projects,” Rios said.
The bonds were issued by the City of Norfolk Facilities Corp. through a lease purchase agreement with the city. The bonds financed the purchase of the administration building that houses the city council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St.
Rios said the $975,000 of outstanding bonds and accrued interest of about $1,134.90 are expected to be paid on Friday, Sept. 30, subject to approval by the facilities corporation. The outstanding bonds have interest rates ranging from 2.24% to 3.24%, and the city will realize an interest savings of about $147,574 over nine years, she said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said since the city had the funds to pay off the bonds, it made more sense to pay them off than let the bonds fully mature.
Later in the meeting, council members said they expect to have about $400,000 in Council Priority Dollars after Sept. 30.
Since 2010, along with the building, previous councils have used the funds for such projects as a new heating and cooling system for the library, Sunset Avenue and 18th Street improvements, economic development personnel, park personnel and greenspace at Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue.